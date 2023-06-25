Locals chant 'Wagner' as rebels exit Rostov-on-Don

STORY: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and all of his fighters vacated Russia's military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don. The regional governor said the group was leaving the city to return to their field camps.

Residents gathered on the streets to show support for the mercenaries as they were pulling out of the city, chanting "Wagner" and telling the fighters to "take care".

Prigozhin earlier agreed to end a rebellion against Moscow's military leadership after mediation from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, with guarantees for the fighters' safety. The Kremlin said he would be moving to Belarus as per the agreed deal.