Locals catch fish to mark festival in southern India

STORY: The festival marks the end of the paddy season and is celebrated by coming together to share the harvest.

A huge number of participants, including both men and women, were seen catching different varieties of fish in Colappereri tank, a local water body.

"We come here at night every year and this time, we caught big fish. We celebrate this festival so that our crop is good," said a participant.

The festival draws fishing enthusiasts from neighbouring districts and villages as well with gatherings of fishermen going up to 2,000 and more to participate in the centuries-old tradition.