Locals band together to gather donations for Arcadia
As thousands recover after destruction from Hurricane Ian, locals in and around Arcadia are banding together to gather donations and resources. When you stumble upon the Peace River Campground off State Road 70, you can see that the relief efforts are around the clock. It's a hands-on effort from local congregations, local organizations and officials. "This is a community of good folks," Fred Olson said. Olson lives on one side of State Road 70. His church, Peace River Mennonite Church, has been collecting donations by the dozens.