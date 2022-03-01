Local woman shares her love story following the unexpected death of her husband
WRTV’s Adam Schumes shares the love story of Jennifer and Arcenio Rumbaoa.
VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u
Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his 35th and 36th goals to take the NHL lead and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Matthews broke a tie midway through the third period. He stripped Wild fourth-line right wing Brandon Duhaime of the puck outside the Minnesota blue line and turned the other way for a give-and-go goal with Mitch Marner. Matthew moved a goal ahead of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead. Alex Kerfoot
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f
A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's
SEATTLE (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night. Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period. David Pastrnak scored his 28th of the season and 20th in
Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc
Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.
NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w
Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.
The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.
TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben
Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na
In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, Will Barton inched closer to the franchise record for 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 128-110 on Thursday night. Jokic did the majority of his scoring in the first half and came up big late to help the Nuggets win their fourth straight. Jokic had eight points in the fourth quarter and fed Monte Morris for a layup that extended Denver’s lead to 116-100. He later made two free throws to
LONDON (AP) — The invasion of Ukraine drew more punitive measures across the sporting world on Friday when Russia was stripped of the Champions League final in St. Petersburg and Formula One dropped the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi. The International Olympic Committee also urged sports federations to move their events out of Russia or Belarus, which Moscow is using as a staging ground for its troops moving into Ukraine from the north. The IOC statement signaled an ostracising of President Vladimi