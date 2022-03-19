Local Woman Describes 'Astonishment and Fear' as Dust Storm Engulfs Chilean City

A massive dust storm engulfed the streets of Diego De Almagro, Chile, on March 17, eventually turning the skies a hazy orange.

Local resident Alejandra Araya Hernandez captured numerous videos showing the scene as dust clouds loomed over the streets. Her footage also captured the orange haze that covered the area later in the day.

She described her emotions while viewing the dramatic scene as veering “between surprise, astonishment and fear”.

According to a G5 Noticias, 75 homes suffered minor damages after intense rainfall and winds in the Atacama Region on Thursday. Governor of the Atacama Region, Miguel Vargas, visited the affected communities after the storm on March 17.

A storm alert was issued for the area by the nation’s weather bureau. Credit: Alejandra Araya Hernandez via Storyful

