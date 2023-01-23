Local Volunteers Remove Halloween Bucket Stuck on Deer's Head for 'Two Weeks'

A neighborhood group in Lansing, Michigan, successfully removed a Halloween bucket from a deer’s head on January 22, which media reported had been stuck on the animal for weeks.

Local media, citing witnesses, reported a young deer had been roaming Lansing with the plastic pumpkin candy bucket on its head for two weeks.

Video recorded by South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery, a group that helped resolve a similar situation in the Detroit area in December, shows a net falling over the deer, before volunteers carefully hold down the animal and release the bucket.

“Lucky has been released from his pumpkin prison… On Halloween remind the folks that are trick or treating to cut the handles. We can prevent this. Deer are sooooo curious, like all life is. We are stewards of nature and we all can do a better job,” South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery wrote in a post. Credit: South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery via Storyful