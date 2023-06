In Weeki Wachi, you will find the Thrifty Dog thrift store, which has a variety of items and pictures of dogs who have been trained as seeing-eye dogs or emotional support animals. For siblings Anthony and Jeri Loffler, it’s important this is seen because it is the real purpose of the thrift store. “Our mission is to give back monetary aid to local shelters, services and therapy for abused, neglected animals,” explained Jerri.