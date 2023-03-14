Local school district moves to permanent blended learning model

Associated Press

A Vermont religious school that withdrew its girls’ basketball team from a playoff game because a transgender student was playing on the opposing team won't be able to participate in future tournaments, the Vermont Principals’ Association announced Monday. Mid Vermont Christian School, in White River Junction, Vermont, forfeited the Feb. 21 game, saying that it believed that the transgender player “jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players." The executive council of the principals' association, which is the governing body for Vermont school sports and activities for member schools, ruled that the school had violated policies and is ineligible to participate in future tournaments that it sanctions.