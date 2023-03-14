Local school district moves to permanent blended learning model
The North College Hill City Schools board voted unanimously Monday to approve a blended learning calendar that goes into effect next school year.
A former New College trustee and fundraiser says donors are pulling nearly $30 million in planned contributions after Gov. Ron DeSantis' takeover.
Police in St. John's have arrested a second person on attempted murder and other charges in connection to a violent attack at a high school in the city last week. 18-year-old Tyler Greening of Paradise appeared in provincial court Monday. Greening faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and being an accessory to a crime. A male youth was also charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and disguise with intent in relation to the
When was the last time you used a map that wasn't on your smartphone?
(Bloomberg) -- The minute details of a third-grader’s daily lessons are becoming a new battleground in Republican intra-party politics, with potential challenger Ron DeSantis touting his efforts to transform education in Florida and Donald Trump rushing to catch up.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutSignature Seized by Regul
The teacher has resigned and been arrested.
A North Idaho school trustee writes that a bill drafted by Chairman Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, gave them hope. But far-right freshmen who’ve packed the committee killed it.
The education minister apologises after Ethiopian Israeli girls film teachers mocking them on a trip.
Some families were left in the lurch last week when school buses were cancelled during snowy weather yet schools remained open. On Feb. 28, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools announced school would be open, however buses were cancelled as it would be “difficult to maneuver large transport vehicles on certain roads in areas across the entire district,” the district said in its social media posts. The decision was made after staff toured school sites throughout the district between 2 and 6 a.m. and
Marissa Barnwell, 15, says she stopped reciting the Pledge of Allegiance back in the third grade
During the 1800s, students’ achievement in school was communicated to parents through oral progress reports (typically through a visit from teachers to the student’s parents at home). Grades were initially seen as an efficient way to communicate student achievement in school to parents. Grades are meant to represent, using letters or numbers, the quality (and at times, the quantity) of student learning in a subject, either on assignments or on report cards.
Alberta will expand the number of medical residency seats by about 25 per cent to accommodate the growing ranks of graduating medical students, the province's health minister said on Monday. The province will also expand the number of residency training spaces reserved for international medical graduates up to 70 from the current 30, Health Minister Jason Copping said. The promise follows a pledge in last month's provincial budget to create 120 new medical school seats in the next three years, s
The use of seclusion rooms in Alberta is on the rise since students returned to the classroom after COVID-19 forced students into remote learning. Seclusion rooms — a dedicated area in a school intended to provide a quiet and supervised space for a student who poses imminent danger to themselves or others — were banned in Alberta in 2018 by the NDP government but were reintroduced in 2019 after the UCP government took power. In the 2019-20 school year, the UCP government introduced a ministerial
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Martin County Schools/Jodi PicoultThe seventh time I learned that my novel Nineteen Minutes was being banned in a school district, I was watching a book burning.I was in the U.K., in rehearsals for a musical I’d co-written based on Markus Zusak’s novel The Book Thief, which is set in Nazi Germany. The director was determined to physically set a prop book on fire each night because of how shocking and powerful it was to watch. We were testing
A Vermont religious school that withdrew its girls’ basketball team from a playoff game because a transgender student was playing on the opposing team won't be able to participate in future tournaments, the Vermont Principals’ Association announced Monday. Mid Vermont Christian School, in White River Junction, Vermont, forfeited the Feb. 21 game, saying that it believed that the transgender player “jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players." The executive council of the principals' association, which is the governing body for Vermont school sports and activities for member schools, ruled that the school had violated policies and is ineligible to participate in future tournaments that it sanctions.
President Biden's Fresh Start program has placed $34 billion worth of delinquent or defaulted student loan accounts into "current" status. Student Loan Forgiveness: Will You Qualify for $0 Payments...
With the future of student loan forgiveness still hanging in the balance, borrowers may be planning for a worst case scenario. That would include student loan payments resuming at the end of August,...
Student loan borrowers are waiting in limbo as Biden's federal forgiveness plan continues to be debated in the U.S. Supreme Court. But between this and the student loan pause, which GOBankingRates...
A bevy of transgender rights cases have followed a 2020 Supreme Court decision that bars workplace discrimination on the basis of gender identity.
Hundreds of professors went on strike Monday morning, raising signs and marching with their families around the Université Laval campus in Quebec City. A total of 1,300 professors are asking for a reduction in workload, more protection for vulnerable employees, better pay and 100 additional positions. The strike comes a week after the professors voted 94.5 per cent in favour of an unlimited general strike. On Sunday, Université Laval management presented an offer to the union, the Syndicat des p
Students need counseling and real support systems amid a national mental health crisis. Politicians are choosing to fund culture wars instead.