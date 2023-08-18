Local Residents Line Up to Evacuate Wildfire in Yellowknife

Residents in Yellowknife, in Canada’s Northwest Territories, lined up to evacuate from wildfires threatening the area, video posted to Instagram on August 17 shows.

Video posted to Instagram by user @vincemeslage shows a line of people with suitcases waiting near Sir John Franklin High School on 49 Street, where the local government instructed residents evacuating by air to go on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Yellowknife and nearby communities were ordered to evacuate as wildfires threatened areas in Canada’s Northwest Territories.

“There is a possibility that, without rain, the fire reaches the outskirts of Yellowknife by the weekend. While rain is in the forecast, there are no guarantees,” Canadian fire authorities said in an update posted on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the City of Yellowknife said fire officials had advised that the fire “may” reach the city by the weekend.

Three structures were destroyed by the fire, which has burned about 630 square miles (162,936 hectares) officials said on Wednesday evening. Credit: @vincemeslage via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]