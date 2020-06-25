Local Resident Surveys Damage Caused by Aquila Fire in Arizona

An evacuation order for areas threatened by the Aquila Fire north of Phoenix, Arizona, was lifted on Wednesday, June 24, allowing residents to return to their homes, local media reported.

Officials said the fire was 50 percent contained and had burned through 893 acres as of 3 pm on Wednesday.

This video, shot in the Desert Hills area, shows a local resident surveying the damage caused by the fire. Credit: Siltruck via Storyful