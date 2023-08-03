Local reaction to Trump's indictment
People in Arizona are reacting to the news that former President Donald Trump has been indicted.
"What [Democrats] want is trial dates that inhibit his campaign," O'Reilly tells "Clay & Buck" The post Bill O’Reilly Predicts Trump Will Sign a Plea Deal Before GOP Convention: ‘He’s Inoculated’ appeared first on TheWrap.
The Fox News host Jesse Watters said the charges accusing Trump of trying to cling to power were "political war crimes" and "an atrocity."
The Democratic lawmaker broke down the former president's latest indictment.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/RetuersDonald Trump’s most ardent supporters in Russia appear to be shaken to their core over his latest felony indictment for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. election.During his morning show Full Contact, decorated state TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov was aghast about the charges. “I’ve never seen or heard of anything like it in my entire life! In America, they are currently attempting to destroy Trump—and to do it unbe
Greene said conservatives should put their "full faith and hope in God" and disregard "anything that we see happening in the news" following the latest indictment.
Laurence Tribe said this "horrible prospect" could wipe away the charges against the former president.
Lindsay DeDario/ReutersEarly news reports of former President Donald Trump’s astronomical $40.2 million in legal expenses now appear to have been off by about $20.1 million, or exactly half, according to a new Federal Election Commission filing. Perhaps more notable, however, is the financial state of his former flagship leadership PAC, “Save America,” which covered those fees. Once a fundraising juggernaut, Save America ended June with just $3.7 million in the bank—a $100 million drop from its
Republicans rage against the most recent indictment against Mr Trump
The vice president returned to Florida to hammer the state's controversial standards that suggest enslaved people derived some benefits from slavery.
USA TODAY analyzed Donald Trump's claim that the candidates he supports 'win almost every race.' Here's what to know.
The indictment of former United States president Donald Trump on charges he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election is the most serious test of America’s experiment in constitutional government since December 1860, when the state of South Carolina seceded from the Union and set in motion the events leading to the Civil War. How could this same person appeal to another sixth or so of voters, putting him in position to return to power in 2024 as the Republican front-runner? “Those who labour in the earth are the chosen people of God.” So proclaimed Thomas Jefferson in 1785 in his Notes on the State of Virginia, which he had originally written as a series of letters for a French visitor.
Douglas P. DeFeliceRay Epps, the former Trump acolyte at the center of wild right-wing conspiracy theories about Jan. 6, is pushing back against the “absurdity” of podcaster Joe Rogan’s claim that he “clearly instigated” the Capitol riots and helped the federal government orchestrate a false flag.During a broadcast of The Joe Rogan Experience last week, the conspiracy-peddling comic once again pushed the unfounded claim that Epps was an undercover agent for the FBI who purposely incited MAGA sup
Their response to Trump’s indictment begs the question: What are Nikki Haley and Tim Scott doing?
The anchor of "The Source" reminds the former governor and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful that he's polling at less than 1% The post CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Throws Cold Water on Asa Hutchinson’s Claim That Trump Is Losing Steam: ‘What Are You Basing That Off Of?’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Lawyers for Mr Cohen said that Mr Trump’s ‘testimony will strip the lie as to his claims against Mr Cohen’