Local radio personality killed in wrong-way crash

A 26-year-old man from Mount Pearl is dead after an early morning accident in downtown St. John's on Saturday.The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers, along with other first responders, were called to the corner of Water and Adelade streets shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, where the man had suffered serious injuries.He was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.Police told CBC News no vehicles were involved and the incident is not considered suspicious.The RNC says the