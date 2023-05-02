Local powerlifting prodigy gets big surprise from world's strongest man

A Phoenix assisted living facility has shut down after Adult Protective Services and the Phoenix Police Department launched investigations following reports of potential neglect to elderly residents. Caring Hand Assisted Living was located inside a nondescript house near 15th Avenue and Union Hills. When ABC15 went to the home as part of our investigation, we witnessed a resident walk off the property, we were told by employees that they had not been paid for over a month, and we saw an employee's texts alleging there was no food in the house.