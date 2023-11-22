Local organizations in Palm Beach County distribute free meals to those in need for Thanksgiving
Local organizations in Palm Beach County distribute free meals to those in need for Thanksgiving
Local organizations in Palm Beach County distribute free meals to those in need for Thanksgiving
Israel on Monday released security camera footage from the Oct 7 attack that shows Hamas gunmen chase people from an outdoor music festival, with one seen shooting a woman dead at point-blank range.
Charges have been dropped against two teen brothers accused in a gang-related fatal shooting last week after a social media video of the shooter surfaced.A 14-year-old Calgary boy faced charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder while his 18-year-old brother was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. "There's video evidence that in my mind conclusively shows the two individuals were not the individuals who committed the offence," said the younger brother's lawyer, Jim Lutz, fo
Several large companies, including Apple, Disney, and IBM, pulled advertising on X amid an antisemitism row, but Andrew Tate said he would step in.
Liam Hughes targeted his victims who were aged 14 and 15 in Falkirk and Grangemouth.
Kaitlyn Coones, 17, allegedly ordered Jonathan Jones, 33, to kill his mother
Police in Ohio are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.
The jury in the Liverpool Crown Court trial heard Ashley Dale’s own voice describing events in the weeks leading up to the shooting.
Three teenage girls involved in the dragging death of a woman whose arm was severed during a carjacking in New Orleans last year pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges and were sentenced to 20 years in prison. New Orleans news outlets report that the three were convicted of attempted manslaughter in the death of Linda Frickey, 73. Jury selection for the lone remaining suspect, who prosecutors said was behind the wheel when Frickey died, got underway after the three girls' guilty pleas were entered.
Lucic was arraigned on Tuesday where he pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family member. His pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19.
The pastor with whom Speaker Mike Johnson prayed to ward off God’s judgment made the case for Christian dominion at Trump’s Florida domain
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that it is investigating a “racially motivated” murder that occurred on Sunday at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Georgia, where an inmate allegedly beat his cellmate to death “because of the color of his skin.” Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said in a press release Monday that inmate Jaquez Jackson “brutally beat his cell mate with his bare hands, viciously punching, kicking and slamming his head on the toilet, murdering him simply because of the color of his skin.” “During the investigation, Inmate Jaquez Jackson stated several times to investigators that he does not like Mexican/Hispanics and wanted to kill them,” Allen said.
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports/ReutersA faith-based outreach leader for Philadelphia’s Moms for Liberty (M4L) chapter is a registered sex offender who has a felony conviction for sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Phillip Fisher Jr. pleaded guilty to the crime in 2012, when he was 25 and living in Chicago. Fisher, a Republican ward leader, is also pastor of the Center of Universal Divinity in Olney; in 2020, children worked with his congregation to paint a Do
He’s the second dog abandoned at the Pittsburgh airport in recent months.
A 40-year-old father escorted the teens outside, then the dispute erupted in gunfire, police say.
Russians are informing on fellow citizens under draconian laws designed to repress Ukraine war critics.
Wei Fen Ong, of Carrollton, Texas, has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault
The provincial government has announced it's providing land to three private developers for affordable housing projects, but few details on the initiative have been released.Provincially-owned land in Cole Harbour, Lower Sackville, and Bridgewater will be provided for a nominal fee through the province's Land For Housing Initiative, which aims to make 37 parcels of land across the province available for housing development. The property on Sherwood Street in Cole Harbour will be developed by Met
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia judge overseeing the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump and others declined a request to revoke the bond of one of the defendants but did impose stricter bond conditions after prosecutors complained about his social media posts that mentioned witnesses and co-defendants. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis made a rare appearance in the courtroom to argue for the revocation of the bond of Harrison Floyd, who was a leader in the organi
Frank McKeever, 62, disappeared after visiting his stepdaughter Surie Suksiri at her home in Highbury, north London.
“She groped my butt,” the Minnesota woman told a TV station. “I turned to her and said, ‘We are not doing that!’”