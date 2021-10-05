How a local organization helps entrepreneurs boost their skills as new business fillings skyrocket

The Canadian Press

The Raptors finally returned home to Toronto on the night Kyle Lowry got going in Miami. The longtime star north of the border is now running the point in South Florida. The first full night of NBA preseason action started with the Raptors playing in their own arena for the first time since Feb. 28, 2020. They beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-107 on Monday in a game without the familiar starting point guards for either team. Lowry now plays for the Heat and the 76ers don't know if or when Ben Sim