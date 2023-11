CBC

Patience Magagula says every day, for more than 15 years, she has taken a pill to treat HIV.Having arrived in Canada after fleeing a 2007 coup in Zimbabawe, she says receiving treatment shortly after being diagnosed was "a blessing in disguise."But Magagula says the pills are daily reminders of her condition, and she wishes she and others living with the human immunodeficiency virus in British Columbia had more access to another treatment option.Magagula is one of several patients, doctors and a