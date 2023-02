CBC

One spouse in Canada, the other overseas — for years. For a group of Iranian nationals, the wait to live with — let alone hug and kiss — their partners has been painfully long as they wait years for Canada to process their permanent residency (PR) applications. They say Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has failed them with "unreasonably long" delays and in some cases by denying their visitor visas, keeping them physically apart for years. "They don't care about us," said Azade