'Local Legend' Takes Pet Python Surfing in Queensland

A Gold Coast surfer with a pet python decided to take the reptile out for a spin on his board on August 29, with surreal drone footage showing the pair enjoying a few waves in the sunshine.

The unusual scene was recorded by Simon Peters, and shows Higor Fiuza heading into the water with the snake around his shoulders.

Peters, who said that Fiuza was a “local legend” in the area, flew his drone over the beach and recorded the pair. Credit: Simon Peters via Storyful