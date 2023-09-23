Local girls gather donations for Libya residents impacted by storm, flooding damage

Weeks ago, Mediterranean Storm Daniel made its way through Libya, bringing with it heavy rainfall and leaving behind flooding. In the eastern portion of the country the storm caused a dam to break, destroying the city of Derna. "Nobody was really expecting it to come," said Ratag Abdelmalik "we just knew that there was a flood." Ratag Abdelmalik was born in Libya, but she and her family have lived in Denver since she was just 6-years-old. comes in. After checking in on her family and friends who still live in Libya, Ratag decided she needed to do something, anything, to help.