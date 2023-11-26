Local food truck owner's business stolen and vandalized
Felicia Walton, owner of Phatty Boom Food Trailer is working to pick up the pieces after her business was stolen and vandalized
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday at a federal prison in Arizona, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The attack happened at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison that has been plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incarcerated person was assaulted at FCI Tucson at around 12:30 p.m. local time Friday.
Investigators have identified the married couple killed Wednesday in a fiery explosion near the US-Canadian border that prompted a massive law enforcement response.
23-year-old Jung Yoo-jung found the victim after contacting 54 people — who were mostly women — on a tutoring app
Experts have dubbed it a “silver tsunami.”
CALGARY — A police officer who slammed a handcuffed woman to the ground face first in Calgary six years ago is out of a job. Const. Alex Dunn was found guilty in 2020 of assault causing bodily harm. Dunn had taken Dalia Kafi to Calgary police headquarters in 2017 for allegedly breaking a curfew. A security camera showed him throwing the woman down, her hands handcuffed behind her back, with blood pooling on the ground where her face hit the floor. Kafi died of a suspected overdose in June 2021,
A former aide to ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who previously claimed Cuomo groped her breast, is filing a lawsuit against him alleging sexual harassment and abuse, according to a summons filed this week.
Rep. Robert Garcia shared the anecdote as he reacted to a "totally insane" Jan. 6 conspiracy theory pushed by Republicans over the weekend.
Prosecutors warned judges about his fraud trial threats. His attorneys called it ‘irrelevant information’
Two Russian convicts who served years in prison for brutal murders have been released after fighting in Ukraine, per Russian media.
Edward English, who was once sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing boys at the Mount Cashel Orphanage in St. John's, has been arrested once again.CBC News has learned English was arrested Wednesday at his home outside Moncton, N.B., by members of the Vancouver Police Department, with RCMP New Brunswick acting as an "assisting agency," according to that police force's media relations officer.English was arrested in connection with allegations of sexual abuse involving two students at Vancou
Undeclared assets worth millions of dollars belonging to a Rivne Oblast Council member, who also serves as deputy head of the regional Forestry and Hunting Department office, were found during searches of his home and workplace, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Nov. 25.
A Calgary man has been convicted of first-degree murder nearly 30 years after he fatally shot two men during a break-in.Leonard Brian Cochrane, 53, was arrested in 2020 and charged in the deaths of Barry Buchart, 26, and Trevor Deakins, 25, who were killed in 1994 in their home in the southeast community of Radisson Heights. Both victims were shot "at point blank range," the judge noted in his 48-page decision released Friday.The once-cold case was solved with the help of genetic genealogical in
ROCKY VIEW, Alta. — Three people were sent to hospital Friday after a stabbing at a mall just outside Calgary city limits. Airdrie RCMP say they responded to a report of multiple stabbings at CrossIron Mills on Friday evening. They say the three victims, who had varying levels of injuries, were taken to hospital and are in stable condition. Police say multiple suspects fled in a white Toyota Highlander from 2021 or later. RCMP say preliminary findings suggest it was a targeted and isolated incid
"To this day, my dad doesn’t know that I know, and I plan on keeping it that way."
A Nunavut judge has ruled that mandatory driving bans for people charged with impaired driving do not violate Inuit hunters' Charter rights.Lawyers for a group of Inuit hunters argued back in September that mandatory driving prohibitions prevent harvesters from going on the land to hunt, a right that's also protected under the Nunavut Agreement. The case focuses on three Inuit hunters who have all been charged with impaired driving while operating vehicles. In affidavits filed with the Nunavut C
Family and friends of an Edmonton mother killed in her home in 2021 wept in a courtroom Friday as they listened to an audio recording of their loved one's final moments alive.Donny Nathan Meeches, 33, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday in the Court of King's Bench, admitting that he caused Amber Steen's death during a violent assault that he doesn't remember.Meeches had faced a second-degree murder charge and was scheduled for a jury trial set to begin earlier this week. The jury was discharg
A new bylaw adopted by some Montreal boroughs is raising some eyebrows and sparking concern among librarians and groups who work with the unhoused. The new code of conduct for people who visit public libraries will bar them from blocking library doors, sleeping inside, threatening others and bringing in bedbugs.The Ville-Marie, Anjou and Sud-Ouest boroughs also included an article that authorizes the library to eject or fine those with "personal hygiene that inconveniences staff and other users.
Largely ignored during the trial of David DePape, the man who attacked Paul Pelosi, were the conspiracy theories that drove him. They're now becoming mainstream.
MONTREAL — A 61-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her nephew inside her apartment Thursday in Montreal's northern suburb hours after officers visited the home, police say. Police arrested Jérôme Alfred Frigault, 30, at the scene, and the man was arraigned Friday afternoon and formally charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his aunt, Mireille Martin. Martin was found with serious stab wounds just after 5:30 p.m. when officers responded to the building in the Vimont dis
The U.S. government thanked Mexico for arresting a hyper violent alleged Sinaloa cartel security chief, but according to details released Friday, the detention may have been highly personal for the Mexican army. Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said Nestor Isidro Pérez Salas, who was arrested Wednesday, had ordered a 2019 attack on an unguarded apartment complex where soldiers’ families lived. “He was the one who ordered the attack ... against our dependents, our families,” Sandoval said.