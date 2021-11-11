Local churches, organizations turn office space into home for Afghan refugees
Local groups turn office space into home for refugees
Local groups turn office space into home for refugees
William Nylander scored twice and Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his second shutout of the season.
Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the Boston Celtics' 104-88 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
Bob Murray is resigning as the Ducks' general manager and will enter a treatment program for alcohol abuse.
The Bulls may be legit.
Pascal Siakam has been used a few different ways over the past few seasons and with a new group and an emerging OG Anunoby, he might be asked to be a hybrid version of them all going forward.
Julia Hawkins was disappointed she didn't finish the event in under a minute.
If there's any solace for Lamb, it's that he's not alone in his confusion.
Five straight wins firmly steadied the Toronto ship but familiar weaknesses reared their heads in the loss to Los Angeles.
Alexander Ovechkin has put Jaromir Jagr on notice with a blazing start to season.
Toronto fans saw their teams's five-game win streak snapped in a rough loss to the Los Angeles Kings but are recent Maple Leafs performances enough to maintain an optimistic outlook in this 'last-dance' season?
Despite being labelled one of the more “raw” prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft lottery, Scottie Barnes has turned heads in the early going.
MLB saw a record four teams lose 100 games this season.
Everybody knows Andrei Vasilevskiy is the best goaltender in the NHL, but who's No. 2?
Luckily for the contenders who’ve been held in high esteem, nobody’s running away and hiding. The warts are clear and present, and the solutions are available but not easy to acquire.
In our annual look at the career records that could be broken during the regular season, the names James and Curry arise more than anyone else.
Lillard is not happy with how referees are handling the changes with the foul rules.
Russell Wilson's return from injury for the Seahawks against the Packers headlines a packed Week 10 slate in the NFL.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Butler will miss the final three quarters of the Miami Heat's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a sprained right ankle. Butler scored seven points while playing the entire first quarter Wednesday night, but the Heat ruled him out for the rest of the game. Butler began the night averaging 25.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists while playing in every game this season for Miami. The five-time All-Star selection was the NBA's 11th-leading scorer. Butler joined a le
The Minnesota Vikings are facing major adversity between a losing streak, domestic violence allegations against star running back Dalvin Cook and OL Dakota Dozier being hospitalized with COVID pneumonia. Panthers DE Brian Burns had some choice words for Patriots QB Mac Jones (but said ‘em with a smile) and a Paris St.-Germain star has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a brutal attack on a teammate, reminiscent of the Tonya Harding scandal. Plus, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer reveals the number of his players who’ve come into close contact with COVID.
DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Jeannot had a goal and an assist, Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots, and the Nashville Predators beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Wednesday night. Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Sissons scored an empty-net goal with 43 seconds left after Dallas cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-2. Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen scored for Dallas, which has lost six of its last seven games (1-4-2). Braden Holtby made 18 saves