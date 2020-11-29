Local businesses hoping for holiday season boost
Like in many places, Norwood is again encouraging people to support its small businesses on the first Saturday of the holiday shopping season.
The Ravens' total count of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list has reached 18.
The Lions will look for a new head coach and general manager in the offseason.
Vanderbilt University placekicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday by becoming the first woman to appear in a Power Five NCAA football game.
Is it too late for John Elway to come out of retirement?
Dez Bryant said he is "beyond thankful" to join the Ravens' 53-man roster.
The Raiders, Rams, and the Colts have all stepped up to silence haters and skeptics projecting subpar seasons for each respective team.
Helping you set your lineup as we trudge into a critical stretch on the fantasy football calendar.
James Conner battled lymphoma during his junior season at Pitt.
Yahoo Sports' William Lou believes that the 4-year, $85M contract that Fred VanVleet signed with the Raptors is fair value and wonders whether it will end up being a discount deal if the point guard continues his trajectory to date.
Patterson was removed from Buffalo's win over Kent State on the final drive with a chance to break both the single-game rushing yardage and TD records.
It's a new season with no bubble for the NBA.
The Buckeyes had their game vs. Illinois canceled while No. 8 Northwestern fell at Michigan State on Saturday.
Undrafted. Cut. Working a normal-person job. Practice squad wide receiver. And now, maybe, on less than 24 hours notice, starting NFL quarterback.
Follow all the action as Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. return to the ring to face off in an exhibition match Saturday at Staples Center.
Lawrence thanked Clemson and its fans after what he said was his last home game as a Tiger.
"They say they are going to kill us, break our heads," Claudio Fernandez told a radio station.
Sarah Fuller’s kick likely isn’t going to change the world. It is not a reason for optimism, nor is it a harbinger of progress. But on Saturday, Nov. 28, her laces hit rubber, sent the ball 35 yards to the right, and in doing so, she gave birth to an astounding work of art.
Saturday was packed with news like none other in recent memory. Scott Pianowski runs everything down ahead of Week 12.
The school said that 20 staffers and 20 players have tested positive since Nov. 19.
Northwestern’s time as a College Football Playoff contender was short-lived.