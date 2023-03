CBC

The City of Windsor is behind an effort to see more early childhood educators (ECEs) hired in this region amid a shortage of workers. The city held the press conference on Thursday morning at the Connections Early Years Family Centre to promote its recruitment campaign. Mayor Drew Dilkens, commissioner of Human Health Services Andrew Daher and manager of children's services Dawn Bosco were present. According to Dilkens, 1,540 new childcare spots will be coming to the city over the next five year