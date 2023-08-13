Local bikers take a slow roll throughout Cleveland neighborhoods

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — A pile of puzzle pieces spills onto a table. "Everything feels broken," Pierre Poilievre says in a voice-over as the shot tightens in on the federal Conservative leader's face as he appears to be concentrating on sorting the pieces in his palm. He has repeated that line countless times in speeches, on social media and at rallies, but now he is doing so in a slick 29-second advertisement. It is one of several the party rolled out this week as part of a campaign, worth more than $3 millio