Local beauty salon offers more than just make-overs
La Familia Latina Beauty Salon gives makeovers during the day but at night it's preparing aspiring stylists in the community to obtain a cosmetology and barbering license.
La Familia Latina Beauty Salon gives makeovers during the day but at night it's preparing aspiring stylists in the community to obtain a cosmetology and barbering license.
BRB, copying her entire look immediately.
There's nothing more thrilling than spending that beloved striped piece of plastic.
Hailey Bieber’s watercolour blush technique is making waves on social media. Find out how to create the look here.
Seriously, she's unrecognizable.
The actress married MLB player Cole Tucker in Tulum, Mexico, on Dec. 2
Spoil your loved ones with top-rated beauty gifts they'll love from Laneige, Revlon, Dr. Teal's, Peter Thomas Roth and more.
Kim Kardashian shared a series of pictures on Instagram, promoting her own skincare brand, SKKN by Kim. She candidly shows her natural pores and skin texture.
Kate Beckinsale just debuted super blonde locks and a new bob haircut in a total transformation that her stylist is calling a 'blob'.
No nail artist required.
Looking through your wardrobe and asking, what color suits me? Enter our expert guide on the best color matches for your skin tone.
Instant New Year's Eve nail inspo.
JLo's slicked-back bun and dangle statement earrings were the perfect combination as the A-lister made a statement on the red carpet
Taylor Swift has been named Time's 2023 Person of the Year. She told the magazine how Kenny Chesney helped her career as a teenager.
With the Ukraine conflict languishing in stalemate, the possibility that Russian president Vladimir Putin might yet emerge victorious from his ill-judged invasion cannot be ignored, with all the implications such an outcome would have for Europe’s security.
The media mogul dazzled on the red carpet at 'The Color Purple' world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday
The TV personality is reflecting on postpartum fatigue two months after giving birth.
The previously missing firearms have been located in Oregon and will soon be in the hands of probation officers The post Danny Masterson Being Moved to State Prison After 8 Missing Guns Accounted For appeared first on TheWrap.
Casey Wilson is not mincing words when it comes to her former co-star Tim Allen. In the latest episode of her Bitch Sesh podcast, the Happy Endings alum refers to her time acting opposite Allen as the “single worst experience” she’s ever had with another actor. “Tim Allen was such a bitch,” she exclaims, recalling …
Matt Rogers appeared on the 'Behind the Table' podcast and said he stopped watching the show for a while due to 'anxiety' he felt over the prior table dynamic.
From "I already won" to "it's a witch hunt," we fact-check the word salad.