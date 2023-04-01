Local basketball tradition back in Ausable Valley for 32nd year
Local basketball tradition back in Ausable Valley for 32nd year
Local basketball tradition back in Ausable Valley for 32nd year
"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Gwyneth Paltrow said in a statement after a Utah jury found her not liable Thursday in a 2016 ski crash
“It makes you wonder, how welcome are we really as past Masters champions?”
OTTAWA — Turkey's first appearance at a world men's curling championship got off to an inauspicious start Saturday as the team no-showed the event's opening ceremony. Curlers from the rest of the 13-team field were on hand for introductions at TD Place to kick off the nine-day competition. With no Turkish players present, the in-arena host simply announced the name of the country and the flag-bearer walked out alone. In an email, a World Curling Federation spokeswoman said the Turkish curlers "j
The ESPN analyst called out the Mavs star on NBA Today
OTTAWA — The Harnden brothers — Ryan and E.J. — cut a familiar pose Friday during a team practice session at TD Place on the eve of the world men's curling championship. Just like they did for a decade as one of the top front ends in the sport, they hovered over the stones together on the pebbled ice — this time reuniting as teammates on the Canadian side skipped by Brad Gushue. "It has been an easy transition and they've made me feel welcome," said Ryan, who's on board as an alternate. "That al
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
The Celtics blew out the Bucks, then Thanasis got into it with Blake.
Connor McDavid scored his 300th career goal in record fashion.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Toronto coach Nick Nurse will take time in the offseason to consider if he wants to return to the Raptors for a sixth season or pursue other options. With the Raptors just at .500, Nurse's name has been linked to other coaching jobs and there have reports Toronto could be ready to move on from the coach who led them to the 2019 NBA championship. Nurse joined the Raptors in 2013 as an assistant and was promoted to head coach in 2018 after Dwane Casey was fired. Nurse would ent
Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk has his second straight 100-point season.
The shortened-race format was first introduced at three rounds in 2021, and has been doubled to six for this year.
Pickleball Slam will feature Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick, each competing for a $1 million purse in Miami.
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley should have plenty of newsworthy takes, given how fractured golf currently is
Losing control coming out of a corner on an oval is every IndyCar driver's nightmare, but Conor Daly simply saved it by executing a perfect 1080 through the infield grass.
Sinner will play Daniil Medvedev, who beat Karen Khachanov in the other semifinal, in the men’s final.
MIAMI — Leylah Fernandez of Montreal will be playing in the Miami Open women's doubles final. Fernandez and her partner Taylor Townsend of Chicago edged past Magda Linette of Poland and American Bernarda Pera in a 70-minute Friday night semifinal thriller, losing the first set 6-1, then bouncing back with 6-2 and 14-12 victories. Townsend and Fernandez only had one ace in the tight match, but did a great job controlling unforced errors and saving break points (4-of-6). Townsend and Fernandez wil
"He's been a great friend," DeChambeau said of Woods.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Billy Sweezey fought the Boston Bruins' Jakub Lauko and his parents cheered from the stands at TD Garden.
Cubs starter Marcus Stroman committed MLB's first pitch-clock violation in the third inning of Thursday’s opening day game.
“We’re not street fighters.” After Friday’s loss, Staley emphasized that South Carolina is “not changing.”