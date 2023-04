Associated Press

An overwhelming majority of people in the United States say they have recently experienced an extreme weather event, a new poll shows, and most of them attribute that to climate change. The findings from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll echo growing evidence that many individuals question their own role in combating climate change. About half of U.S. adults say they have grown more concerned about the changing climate in the past year, and a growing number say they are talking about it.