Local Bakery plans to donate part of it's proceeds to Rachel Morin's family

The Canadian Press

SURREY, B.C. — A band councillor with a Metro Vancouver First Nation has been found dead. Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says officers are investigating the death of 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson of the Kwikwetlem First Nation. Pierotti says the Coquitlam RCMP arrested a man on Aug. 14 in connection to the missing person investigation involving Patterson and the next day the same man was arrested in relation to the death. He says the "tragic event" has affe