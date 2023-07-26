Local artist paints mural in Ankeny during RAGBRAI

ABC News

Nero, the emperor of Rome from AD 54 until AD 68, reportedly uttered those famous last words before his death in exile. An archaeological excavation carried out in the courtyard of the frescoed Palazzo della Rovere has brought to light structures and decorations that experts say could be the remains of that theater. Daniela Porro, the special superintendent of Rome, said Wednesday this "exceptional" discovery is believed to be the place where Nero held rehearsals for poetry and singing performances, which were mentioned in Roman writings, but until now never located.