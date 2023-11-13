Lobos move to 3-0 with win over Tarleton State
The MMA community reacted to Tom Aspinall's quick knockout of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 to claim the interim heavyweight title.
The Edmonton Oilers are making a change behind the bench.
'Voice' fans are left confused and upset after judge Niall Horan announced he wouldn't be stepping away for a bit during Season 24. Learn what we know and what fans are saying on social media.
SEVILLE, Spain — Marina Stakusic provided yet another upset victory and Leylah Fernandez continued her unbeaten run Sunday as Canada won its first-ever Billie Jean King Cup title with a 2-0 win over Italy. Stakusic, the world No. 258 from Mississauga, Ont., put Canada ahead by defeating No. 43 Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-3 for the biggest win of her career, then Fernandez sealed it by beating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 at Estadio la Cartuja. "We're world champions and we rightfully deserve it," Fernan
Five down, four to go. Rory McIlroy’s goal to become Europe’s most prolific major winner is well-trailed, but it should be acknowledged that the Ulsterman is also on a mission to usurp Colin Montgomerie in the all-time charts as Europe No 1.
The University of Michigan football coach was previously accused of sign-stealing
The Flyers netminder died in his native Czechia at just 52 years old on Sunday.
SEVILLE, Spain — Led by the inspired play of Leylah Fernandez, Canada has reached the final of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time. Fernadez and Gabriela Dabrowski upset Czechia's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in a second-set tiebreaker 7-5, 7-6 (3) on Saturday as Canada advanced with a 2-1 overall victory in the semifinal of the women's international team tennis tournament. Fernandez gave Canada hope with a singles win against Marketa Vondrousova, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, earlier in t
Jason Kelce interaction with Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark got a lot of attention. But apparently, he wasn't screaming at all.
When Lakers coach Darvin Ham thought about moving Austin Reaves to the bench, he said, 'It just has to make sense for all the right reasons.' It did.
TORONTO — Marc-Antoine Dequoy and Kabion Ento returned interceptions for touchdowns as the Montreal Alouettes stunned the Toronto Argonauts 38-17 in the CFL East Division final Saturday. Montreal's stellar defence forced nine turnovers — resulting in 21 points. That included four interceptions of Toronto's Chad Kelly, who was making his first career playoff start and was also stopped twice in short-yardage situations and lost a fumble. Toronto turned the ball over on downs four times. Kelly, the
Catch up on the action here.
Jan Blachowicz belives there is unfinished business with Alex Pereira, who shoudn't be looking for another fight vs. Israel Adesanya.
Jay Woodcroft is out as coach of the Edmonton Oilers after the supposed Stanley Cup contenders lost 10 of their first 13 games this season. Woodcroft was fired Sunday at the end of the team's road trip, which wrapped up with a 4-1 win at Seattle on Saturday night. That victory was not enough to save Woodcroft's job in the aftermath of a four-game losing streak, including an embarrassing 3-2 loss at the NHL-worst San Jose Sharks earlier in the week. Kris Knoblauch, Connor McDavid's junior hockey
Las Vegas will challenge Montreal for the coldest F1 race of all time, which was set in October 1978. The Weather Network meteorologist Kevin Mackay breaks it down
Over six seasons with the Aggies, Fisher's teams have a 45-25 record, including 6-4 this year. He signed a guaranteed $94 million extension in 2021.
Players are getting fined at an astonishing rate this season.
Mark Madsen hadn't been finished by TKO until he fought Jared Gordon on Saturday night at UFC 295.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals and two assists, Carter Verhaeghe got the go-ahead goal early in the third and the Florida Panthers withstood two highlight-reel scores from rookie Connor Bedard to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Sunday. Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist, while Matthew Tkachuk and Evan Rodrigues each had a pair of assists for Florida. The Panthers have won a season-high four straight and are 9-2-1 in their last 12 games. Bedard — who has nine goals
The nation’s top two teams according to the Associated Press Top 25 poll, Georgia and Michigan, faced fellow top-10 teams on Saturday. Both rolled to impressive wins, strengthening their national title cases.