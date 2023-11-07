Lobos men dominate 2023 home opener

The Canadian Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum was diagnosed Sunday with a partially collapsed lung. The announcement came after McCullom scored 13 points in 33 minutes on the court in a 123-105 loss to Atlanta on Saturday night. The Pelicans play next Monday night in Denver and it is unclear how much time McCollum might be sidelined. “Additional examination will be performed in the next 48 hours to determine the progress of healing,” a statement by the Pelicans said Sunday afternoon.