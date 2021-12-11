Lobos bounce back with big victory over Denver

The Canadian Press

HAMILTON — Bo Lokombo and Jordan Williams gave B.C. fans something to celebrate Friday after a season that saw the Lions lose seven of their last eight games. Lokombo beat out Montreal offensive lineman David Menard for the CFL's outstanding Canadian award while linebacker Jordan Williams took outstanding rookie honours over Toronto offensive lineman Pater Nicastro. The Lions won four of their first six games before going south, finishing fourth in the West at 5-9-0. The 31-year-old Lokombo said