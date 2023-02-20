LMPD: Woman shot in Valley Station
LMPD: Woman shot in Valley Station
Alexandria Cress Borys, 26, was allegedly shot by Christina Harrison in Irmo, South Carolina, on Valentine’s Day
REUTERS/Mike SegarDon Lemon will not appear Monday on CNN This Morning as his future on the show continues to be discussed at the highest levels within the network, according to two people familiar with the matter.Lemon, who was forced to make a groveling apology to CNN staffers on Friday after making offensive remarks about women and aging, had been scheduled to anchor This Morning alongside co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, according to a copy of the CNN anchor schedule obtained and r
Danielle Stafford, 29, was arrested when officers smelled cannabis coming from her vehicle and then found a bag of the drug worth £1,308 behind the driver's seat.
‘I have never held a man’s hand’
The woman said she met James W. Parrillo Jr. at a gas station in New Mexico last year under the name "Brett Parker," but their relationship soon turned threatening.
Police searching for Nicola Bulley recovered a body on Sunday less than a mile away from where she disappeared as officers faced growing questions over their investigation.
Social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother are being held in a Romanian prison as police investigate sex trafficking and rape allegations.
The specialized and embattled SCORPION unit that the five former Memphis officers were a part of was quickly disbanded after Nichols' beating death.
NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say a 34-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother. Norfolk County OPP says officers first responded to a home in Waterford, Ont., on Feb. 13 and found 90-year-old Marlene Wilson dead. A post-mortem conducted the next day resulted in the investigation being treated as a homicide. OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says police arrested Wilson's grandson on Friday and formally laid the murder charge. Sanchuk says the
Orange County man who bought luxury cars with COVID relief funds is sentenced to prison.
A senior Israeli diplomat on Saturday was removed from the African Union's annual summit in Ethiopia, as a dispute over Israel's accreditation to the bloc escalated. Images posted online showed AU security personnel confronting the diplomat during the opening ceremony of the summit, before she left the auditorium. "Israel looks harshly upon the incident in which the deputy director for Africa, Ambassador Sharon Bar-Li, was removed from the African Union hall despite her status as an accredited observer with entrance badges," the foreign ministry said.
Plagued by mental illness, Texas death row inmate Andre Thomas started hearing voices when he was 9 years old and first attempted suicide when he was 10, his attorneys say. Thomas’ psychosis, filled with religious delusions and hallucinations, became worse as he grew older. Thomas was sentenced to death for killing the little girl after jurors rejected his insanity defense.
Taha Erdem and his family were fast asleep when a 7.8 magnitude quake hit their hometown of Adiyaman in the early hours of Feb. 6. Taha was abruptly woken by violent tremors shaking the four-story apartment building in a blue-collar neighborhood of the central Anatolian city. Within 10 seconds, Taha, his mother, father and younger brother and sister were plunging downward with the building.
The couple's 12-year-old son later died at the hospital, and the bodies of their two other children were found in the wreckage of the building.
Lancashire Constabulary has come under fire for making Ms Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and the menopause public.
23-year-old Israeli model Kate Konlin told the BBC about the alleged abuse she faced from Simon Leviev, also known as the "Tinder Swindler."
STORY: A gunman went on a rampage in the small Mississippi town of Arkabutla on Friday.He killed his ex-wife and five other people in three locations, including a shop at a petrol station, before the authorities arrested him. Ethan Cash was an eyewitness."I run inside the store and make sure everybody's okay in the store. Man, I was going to start shooting at the guy as he was pulling off, but I didn't know who exactly it was. And, you know, I didn't want to hurt anybody. So I just kind of let the officers do that. It's their job anyways."A man was shot dead at the store.Authorities arrested the suspect near his home, where they found four more bodies.Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance."Richard Dale Crum is the suspect in this case and as it stands right now, he's been charged with one count of first-degree murder.""We don't have a lot of violent crime here. And this is outside the norm of anything that we've had. We certainly had violent crime in the past, but this is shocking, would be the best word I can use."President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, and urged for better gun control.In a statement, he said he and his wife mourned for the six killed in Mississippi - as they had done for far too many other Americans.
Calgary police are asking the public for information after a 58-year-old Calgary woman was found dead in a northeast park. Calgary police said a citizen found a body on Thursday morning at Deerfoot Athletic Park. Following an autopsy Friday, the woman's death was ruled a homicide. She was identified as Judy Maerz. On Saturday the Calgary police homicide unit released a CCTV image of Maerz from Wednesday evening, and are asking anyone who may recognize her to come forward. Police are seeking dash
A man in New Jersey is accused of holding a woman against her will for a year before she escaped and asked for help at a gas station earlier this month, authorities said Friday. Sources: NBC News
The community is rallying around four children who lost their parents in a domestic violence shooting earlier this month.