LMPD: Woman dead after domestic dispute with son in Park Hill neighborhood

Hours after entering a plea of not guilty in the Georgia election interference case, former President Donald Trump has filed a motion to sever his case from other defendants who have requested a speedy trial. The moves comes after a judge last week set a trial date of Oct. 23 for co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, who had requested a speedy trial -- prompting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wiilis to reiterate her desire to try all of the case's 19 defendants together. In the filing on Thursday, Trump's attorney Steve Sadow said that he "will not have sufficient time to prepare" for the case by Oct. 23.