LMPD ramping up police presence to deter drunk driving for New Year's
Louisville Metro police will be ramping up patrols heading into the new year, part of an overall effort to prevent people from driving drunk.
Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists as the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday night.
With the new year comes renewed hope -- regardless of the state of each Canadian team's current NHL season. The Zone Time crew discusses what each club North of the border should have on their list of resolutions for 2022.
The World Juniors have officially been cancelled after COVID-19 outbreaks on several teams.
Kyrie practiced with the Nets for the first time in months.
The NHL is following other leagues and U.S. government guidance by cutting COVID-19 isolation times for players and personnel to five days under certain conditions.
Anthony Sweat was shot and killed on Tuesday night near Richmond, Virginia. He was 27.
We've been down this road before.
Ricky Rubio was one assist shy of a triple-double on Tuesday night in New Orleans when he went down.
Kyle Seager announced his retirement Wednesday after 11 seasons in the majors, all with the Seattle Mariners.
Rain, snow, wind and heat are each factors that have complicated matters for ice maintenance crews at previous outdoor NHL events.
With Tuukka Rask's seemingly imminent return, this Boston Bruins group as we know it is gearing up for one last run.
Madden's first game for CBS isn't the Madden we came to know and love years later. But there are little hints of his future greatness sprinkled throughout.
This isn't the first time Kareem has criticized LeBron.
Beijing Olympic protocols contain a policy that could bar athletes from the 2022 Winter Games long after they’ve cleared COVID-19 infections.
Whether you're playing for pride or a trophy, our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings.
From Brady to Biles to Ohtani to Giannis, here are the top sports stories for 2021.
The state allegedly assigned the only official who wore a mask to work the match, which stopped Paul Ruff from being able to read the official's lips.
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in three nights, 131-117 on Wednesday. The Bulls extended their winning streak to a season-high five games. The Hawks, who are playing without 15 players due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols and injuries, lost for the fifth time in six games. Trey Young scored 26 points, and Clint Capela added 18 for the Hawks in the opener of a six-game trip. The Bulls shot 61.9% and had a season
BOSTON (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, hitting a key 3-pointer down the stretch, to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Boston Celtics 91-82 on Wednesday night. Marcus Morris had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Terance Mann and Luke Kennard also scored 17 apiece for the Clippers. Los Angeles ended a two-game skid and completed a season sweep of the Celtics on a night both clubs were short-handed. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 30 points. Robert Williams had
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — MacKenzie Weegar, Carter Verhaeghe and Anthony Duclair scored in the third period to rally the Florida Panthers past the New York Rangers 4-3 on Wednesday night as both teams returned from an extended holiday break. Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers. Chris Kreider also scored and Igor Shesterkin, back in net after missing eight games with a lower-body injury, made 28 saves. Anton Lundell also scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrov