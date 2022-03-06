LMPD: Man shot and killed at apartment complex in St. Dennis neighborhood
Baylee Wellhausen of Team Adidas (Minnesota) scored two goals in regulation, adding another marker in the shootout, in a 4-3 victory over Team Bauer (Boston) on Sunday afternoon. It was a great response for Team Adidas after surrendering six straight goals in a loss to Team Scotianbank (Calgary) in Saturday's semifinal. Team Bauer ends the tournament dropping two games by just one goal, the former of which came against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Friday, who will play Team Scotiabank in Sunday's fi
Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."
Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can't believe he's playing for his hometown team.
Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.
Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l
Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.
Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai
Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes
Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community.
Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3
The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that.
Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game
Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.
Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i
Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.
Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience.
The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were
After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.
Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.