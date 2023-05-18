LMPD looking for man accused of slicing someone in the back with a hatchet
A Mexican woman who killed a man defending herself when he attacked and raped her in 2021 was sentenced to more than six years in prison, a decision her legal defense called “discriminatory” and vowed to appeal Tuesday. The ruling against Roxana Ruiz spurred anger from experts and feminist groups who said it speaks to the depth of gender-based violence and Mexico’s poor record of bringing perpetrators of sexual violence to justice. The Associated Press does not normally identify sexual assault victims, but Ruiz has given her permission to be identified and participates in public demonstrations led by activists who support her.
Provincial police have identified human remains pulled from a car at the bottom of Lake Ontario as those of David Hannah, a prison guard who disappeared more than 40 years ago. Police divers stumbled across his car while searching for a completely separate, submerged vehicle in January. It was hauled to the surface using a barge in early May. In a media release Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the remains were Hannah and said they continue to investigate, along with the Office of t
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes appears to be soon bound for prison after an appeals court Tuesday rejected her bid to remain free while she tries to overturn her conviction in a blood-testing hoax that brought her fleeting fame and fortune. In another ruling issued late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Holmes to pay $452 million in restitution to the victims of her crimes. Holmes is being held jointly liable for that amount with her former lover an
Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for the guy who pulled the gun.
COQUITLAM, B.C. — Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who they say keyed about 400 vehicles at a car dealership in the city. Police say that between January and April, they received three separate reports of alleged "mass car 'keying' incidents" at the Journey Chrysler dealership. They released video footage of the suspect dragging a sharp object across the outside of the vehicles, scratching their paint. Police say it resulted in estimated $500,00
Spalding County SheriffThe boy was wandering down the street—shoeless, pale, and seemingly confused. He was 10 but weighed only as much as the average 4-year-old. He was hungry and wanted to go to Kroger’s to get food.Police were summoned and the boy pleaded with them to “please not make him go back.”Authorities quickly discovered that the child lived at an upscale home down the street in Griffin, Georgia. Now his parents are under arrest, accused of keeping him locked up, without food or water
Rida Kazem, 24, was driving beautician Yagmur Ozden, 33, home from a night out in west London when he lost control.
Just over a year ago, Avery, who was addicted to drugs and working on a sex trade stroll in Calgary's southeast, found herself running for her life across farmers' fields after she says she escaped a brutal attack by a man Calgary police have now charged with drugging and sexually assaulting five women. CBC News is calling the woman Avery. Her identity is protected by a publication ban. Avery uses a lot of numbers when she talks about her life. A 24-year drug addiction. Nine months sober. Three
A Canadian man was shot to death in Mexico’s Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido, prosecutors said Tuesday. Oaxaca state prosecutors said Tuesday the Canadian man was found dead in a car with a bullet wound on Monday in a neighborhood of Puerto Escondido where few tourists stay. Prosecutors did not provide any possible motive in the slaying.
Greene also attacked trans people during a bizarre rant in Congress.
A police force has apologised to a man wrongly accused of murdering seven-year-old Nikki Allan in 1992, after the real killer was finally convicted 31 years later.
Kern County authorities have released few details about the shooting, and the victims' relatives said they've been given no updates, left to wonder what happened.
Alberta's ethics commissioner says Danielle Smith, in her capacity as premier, contravened the Conflicts of Interest Act in her interactions with the minister of justice and attorney general in relation to criminal charges faced by Calgary street preacher Artur Pawlowski. Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler's probe began March 31 after a member of the public asked if there were ongoing investigations into whether Smith pressured cabinet members or employees of the government in relation to t
A former commander of Russia's Wagner group who sought asylum in Norway after crossing the Russian-Norwegian border in January said on Wednesday he wanted to return to Russia even though he believed this could pose a risk to his life. Andrei Medvedev, who has previously spoken about his time fighting in Ukraine, said in one of several videos posted on YouTube that he had decided by himself that he wanted to return to his home country. He escaped Russia via its Arctic border with Norway in January.
Aric Hutchinson is suing Jamie Komoroski, who is charged in connection to the Folly Beach vehicle DUI-related death of his new bride, Samantha Miller.
Jessica Higginbotham laid out a plan to bomb a Democratic Senatorial Committee Campaign building on December 3, 2022, and was caught the next day.
The arrests follow a report that the seven siblings had been abused by their parents, according to multiple outlets.
An Amber Alert issued for an eight-year-old boy who police believe was abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been found safe. Thunder Bay police said in a statement issued late Tuesday that the 28-year-old suspect was found in a rural area of the city's north side that evening. Police say an exhaustive search was conducted with help from the Ontario Provincial Police's aviation services and its emergency response team. Police had said earlier that the boy and the suspect had last been seen in Thund
UPDATE | CSC said early Wednesday afternoon that Kohl had been found across the road from the penitentiary. OPP say Kohl will be remanded in custody and charged with being unlawfully at large. CSC says Kohl will undergo a risk assessment to determine the appropriate security level for him moving forward. CSC says it will investigate the circumstances of how the escape happened.The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says a search is underway for a minimum-security inmate who didn't show up to a
The owner of a popular east-end Toronto eatery is speaking out after her restaurant was broken into, calling for police to do more for small businesses victimized by burglaries. Maha Barsoom owns the restaurant Maha's Brunch, and recently opened Maha's Cafe on Queen Street East with her children. Early Wednesday morning, little more than a week after opening, her son found out Maha's Cafe had been broken into. When Barsoom arrived, she found a shattered door, broken plates and noticed the till w