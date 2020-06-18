'I’ll Miss My Mom and Dad!' Little Girl Cries About Attending College in the Distant Future

It’s safe to say little Kenzie is not buying that college might be the best years of her life.

Minnesota mom Jessica Baker was met with a very emotional reaction when she told her young daughter on June 17 that she would eventually go off to college.

As they pulled up to their driveway, Kenzie asked her mother when she will live on her own, to which Baker replied, “Well, when you turn 18, you go off to college and live wherever your college is.” This was not a satisfactory reply for Kenzie, as she began crying at the prospect of having to be away from her parents. “I’ll miss my mom and dad,” she can be heard saying in between sobs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It truly shows how genuinely sweet and caring she is. Her heart is so very special and made of pure gold,” Baker told Storyful.

Baker said, “Kenzie has been through a lot in her life so far. She was born with multiple heart conditions and has been through three heart surgeries along with other surgeries and many months spent in the hospital. She has a permanent pacemaker, so she will have more surgeries in the future. She has a world of support and people who love her. We are so lucky.”

Baker runs a Facebook page in support of her daughter. Credit: jessica072986 via Storyful