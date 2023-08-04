Lizzo's dancers ready for trial, says lawyer

STORY: The head of the law firm representing three dancers suing Grammy-winning singer Lizzo said his clients are ready for trial, after the artist denied claims of creating a hostile working environment – including engaging in denigrating behavior and body-shaming.

Lizzo on Thursday took to her social media pages, calling the accusations “unbelievable” and “outrageous”, adding the last few days were “gut-wrenchingly difficult”.

She said the three former employees had been told their behavior was inappropriate and unprofessional before they left Lizzo's employment.

Neama Rahmani, one of the lawyers representing the dancers, said he was not surprised that Lizzo denied the allegations.

He laid out graphic accusations from his clients and said they are prepared to prove them in court.

[Neama Rahmani / President, West Coast Employment Lawyers]

"When you're talking about vaginas and dildos and bananas, and dildos and bananas in vaginas and an employee is being asked to eat the banana, and another employee, a male employee getting naked and being whipped by one of the performers. So really inappropriate conduct. And we intend to prove that it happened. And really no one should be subject to it in any workplace environment. I was shocked."

The lawsuit also alleged harassment based on sex, religion, race and disability.

"Rich and powerful entertainers can sometimes treat people unfairly and unlawfully. And it started with the #MeToo movement. It doesn't matter if it's a rich and powerful man, sometimes it's a rich and powerful woman, and they think that the law doesn't apply to them because of who they are or because of their fame and stature. And these laws are intended to protect the little guy or the little girl from really a disparity in power.

Rahmani said the dancers are excited to tell their story publicly.

In denying the accusations, Lizzo wrote:

"I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not".