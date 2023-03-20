Lizzo Has Sweet Interaction With Fan Who Threw Teddy Bear on Stage

Lizzo had a sweet interaction with a fan who threw his childhood teddy bear on stage during her concert in Antwerp, Belgium, on February 24.

Video shared to TikTok shows Adam Ahmad become emotional as he tells Lizzo about the bear.

“I’ve had this since I was five years old…I just want you to have it instead of me,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad told Storyful he cued for nine hours to be front row at the show. The bear belonged to his grandmother, also named Lizzo, who gave it to him before she died.

“Lizzo carried the bear with her on stage throughout the whole performance and then gave it back. She named the bear Grandma B, as in Grandma Bizzo,” Ahmad said.

Since the concert Ahmad has conserved the teddy bear in a metallic plastic bag to keep Lizzo’s scent on it. Credit: Adam Ahmad via Storyful