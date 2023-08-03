Lizzo sued over sexual harassment, fat-shaming claims

Yahoo Finance Video

Teva Pharmaceuticals second quarter earnings beat analust estimates, seeing a boost in revenue thanks to its name-brand drugs. What has Teva Pharmaceuticals CEO Richard Francis excited though are the prospects for three brand name drugs, including migraine drug Ajovy. However, Francis notes the company has some work to do to win over investors. One of the issues has been struggling with is a shortage of workers. Francis says "we actually are hiring, and we are finding it competitive still, but I think Teva has good value proposition," for potential employees. One of things the company has been battling with is a variety of lawsuits, including ones stemming from the opioid epidemic. Francis says of the company's legal woes, "we are coming out of that litigation, so I think that litigation is behind us and what we're now doing is focusing on growth."