Livingston County votes to defy red flag bills pending in gun reform legislation

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The House of Commons took an unplanned break this morning after no member of Parliament came forward to sponsor the legislation it was set to debate. The House was scheduled to tackle a bill that would recognize the critical role artists and the arts play in every dimension of Canadian life. The bill was introduced in the Senate by Manitoba Sen. Patricia Bovey, and it was supposed to be sponsored in the House of Commons by Liberal MP Jim Carr. But Carr died in December and no MP had bee