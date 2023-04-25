Livingston County votes to defy red flag bills pending in gun reform legislation

The Daily Beast
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyRep. George Santos (R-NY) is running for re-election—a move that’s been met with literal laughs from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and silence from Republican campaign arms. But in a narrowly divided chamber where every vote counts, Santos may get to show McCarthy who gets the last word and, ultimately, the last laugh.In totally separate, not-at-all related news to his campaign woes, Santos told HuffPost on Friday that he is “so