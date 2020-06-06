'Living on Looted Land': Black Lives Matter Protesters Gather in Queensland, Australia

Demonstrators gathered at King George Square, in Brisbane, Queensland, on June 6 to protest racism against indigenous Australians.

In footage shared to Instagram, participants were seen holding Aboriginal flags and placards reading “living on looted land” and “black lives matter” while chanting “no justice, no peace”, and “stop black deaths in custody.”

Some protesters were seen spray painting a statement on the road.

The protest was one of many anti-racism and anti-police brutality demonstrations held across Australia and the world sparked by the police-involved death of black man George Floyd in the US on May 25. Credit: Natasha Marano via Storyful