Livestreaming of police body cameras brings new questions

Reuters

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday issued his latest threat to the autonomy of the country's central bank a day after it floated the possibility of keeping interest rates at a six-year high for a longer-than-expected period. Lula, who had previously described central bank independence as "nonsense," said he could review its autonomy by the end of the term of the current central bank governor, Roberto Campos Neto. Selected by right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro, Campos Neto had his mandate extended to the end of 2024 under a new law established in 2021 granting the central bank formal autonomy.