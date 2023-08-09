Livestock shows already underway ahead of Iowa State Fair

The Daily Beast

RSBNDuring a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump spewed a litany of personal grievances and attacks on his political opponents on both sides of the aisle. Those among the targets: Chris Christie, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and more.The 2024 candidate once again smeared Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as a “racist,” and baselessly suggested she had an “affair” with a “gang member.”“They say there’s a young woman—a young racist in Atlanta—they say s