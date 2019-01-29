Liverpool women manager Vicky Jepson discusses soccer in the USA

Liverpool Women manager Vicky Jepson has spoken of her experience of coaching soccer in the USA compared to the UK. Jepson was appointed Liverpool manager in October 2018 but has previously coached in the US, and most notable for her was the intake of girls playing the sport compared to that in the UK.

Jepson also said how impressed she was with the athletic nature and physicality of the girls that play soccer and that is something she has tried to implement in the UK with her squads, making sure her teams are able to have technical ability and good athleticism.

Jepson was also full of praise for the USA national team for their past achievements.