Liverpool Fans Celebrate at Anfield After Breaking 30-Year English Football Title Drought

Liverpool fans celebrated outside the team’s home ground Anfield in Liverpool, England, on June 25, following the team’s Premier League title win.

Liverpool clinched the Premier League title when Chelsea beat 2nd-place Manchester City, which prevented them from chasing down Liverpool’s lead on the ladder with seven games to play.

Footage uploaded to Instagram shows fans singing and celebrating outside Anfield. Credit: robynisobelaabraham via Storyful