'He lived his life for others': Rocklin High School teacher dies from COVID-19 complications
A Rocklin High School teacher died Wednesday night from COVID-19 complications, according to the school and his family. Casey Nichols worked at the school for 25 years, from 1994 to 2019 as the yearbook and journalism teacher, and later returned part-time to teach photography, the school said in a letter to parents Thursday. “His return to teaching exemplifies the servant educator he was his whole career. He came back to teaching because of his calling to serve our students, school community, and colleagues to make an impact at RHS,” school officials said.