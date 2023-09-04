🔴 Live: Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks
Russia launched an overnight air attack on one of Ukraine's major grain exporting ports, Ukrainian officials said, hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, are due to hold talks on Monday in a long-shot bid to revive a Ukrainian grain export agreement in time for the autumn harvest. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).