Live Laugh Leafs: The Leafs melt down (again) in Pittsburgh

Well, they can't fire the coach this time. The Leafs put forth another horrific effort on Tuesday night versus the Penguins, leaving Justin and Mike flummoxed as to what they do next. Does this team deserve reinforcements via trade, or should they be left to figure it out themselves? How much of their recent dip is on a struggling Frederik Andersen? Will the trade deadline offer a glimpse of hope? These questions and more are answered on another riled-up pod.

